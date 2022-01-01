Bruce Willis receives his own category at 2022 Razzie Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Bruce Willis has landed his own category at the 2022 Razzie Awards.
The organisers of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards - which recognise the worst films and performances of the past year - have created a brand-new category for the 2022 ceremony to acknowledge eight of Willis' recent performances.
The category, named "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie", features the films American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game and Midnight in the Switchgrass. With the exception of the latter, all of the films were released direct to video.
The Netflix movie, Diana the Musical, received the most nominations for this year's Razzies with nine. It is followed by Karen and The Woman in the Window with five apiece, and the movie adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen with four.
Diana the Musical, Karen and The Woman in the Window were all nominated for Worst Picture alongside Infinite and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Most notably, Jared Leto was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for House of Gucci, despite being honourably recognised by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the same role. He was also nominated for the Worst Screen Couple Razzie - the shortlist reads, "Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent."
In addition, Ben Affleck received a nod for Worst Supporting Actor for The Last Duel, and Amy Adams landed two for her leading role in The Woman in the Window and her supporting turn in Dear Evan Hansen.
The "winners" of the Razzies will be unveiled on 26 March, the night before the Oscars.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Worst Picture
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst Actor
Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf, Diana the Musical
LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Worst Actor
Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal, Diana the Musical
Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning, Karen
Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson, Infinite
Erin Davie, Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye, Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
Nick Cannon, The Misfits
Mel Gibson, Dangerous
Gareth Keegan, Diana the Musical
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie
Bruce Willis, American Siege
Bruce Willis, Apex
Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis, Deadlock
Bruce Willis, Fortress
Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis, Out of Death
Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Worst Screen Couple
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), Tom & Jerry the Movie
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels, Karen
Renny Harlin, The Misfits
Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Worst Screenplay
Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, Diana the Musical
Coke Daniels, Karen
Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, The Misfits
John Wrathall and Sally Collett, Twist
Tracy Letts - The Woman in the Window.