NEWS

Bruce Willis receives his own category at 2022 Razzie Awards

1 d
Newsdesk

Share with:

Bruce Willis has landed his own category at the 2022 Razzie Awards.

The organisers of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards - which recognise the worst films and performances of the past year - have created a brand-new category for the 2022 ceremony to acknowledge eight of Willis' recent performances.

The category, named "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie", features the films American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game and Midnight in the Switchgrass. With the exception of the latter, all of the films were released direct to video.

The Netflix movie, Diana the Musical, received the most nominations for this year's Razzies with nine. It is followed by Karen and The Woman in the Window with five apiece, and the movie adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen with four.

Diana the Musical, Karen and The Woman in the Window were all nominated for Worst Picture alongside Infinite and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Most notably, Jared Leto was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for House of Gucci, despite being honourably recognised by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the same role. He was also nominated for the Worst Screen Couple Razzie - the shortlist reads, "Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent."

In addition, Ben Affleck received a nod for Worst Supporting Actor for The Last Duel, and Amy Adams landed two for her leading role in The Woman in the Window and her supporting turn in Dear Evan Hansen.

The "winners" of the Razzies will be unveiled on 26 March, the night before the Oscars.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Worst Picture

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window



Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood, Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf, Diana the Musical

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg, Infinite



Worst Actor

Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal, Diana the Musical

Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning, Karen

Ruby Rose, Vanquish



Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson, Infinite

Erin Davie, Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye, Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them



Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Nick Cannon, The Misfits

Mel Gibson, Dangerous

Gareth Keegan, Diana the Musical

Jared Leto, House of Gucci



Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis, American Siege

Bruce Willis, Apex

Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis, Deadlock

Bruce Willis, Fortress

Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis, Out of Death

Bruce Willis, Survive the Game



Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), Tom & Jerry the Movie



Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)



Worst Director

Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels, Karen

Renny Harlin, The Misfits

Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window



Worst Screenplay

Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, Diana the Musical

Coke Daniels, Karen

Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, The Misfits

John Wrathall and Sally Collett, Twist

Tracy Letts - The Woman in the Window.

LATEST NEWS