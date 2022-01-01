Bruce Willis receives his own category at 2022 Razzie Awards

Bruce Willis has landed his own category at the 2022 Razzie Awards.



The organisers of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards - which recognise the worst films and performances of the past year - have created a brand-new category for the 2022 ceremony to acknowledge eight of Willis' recent performances.



The category, named "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie", features the films American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game and Midnight in the Switchgrass. With the exception of the latter, all of the films were released direct to video.



The Netflix movie, Diana the Musical, received the most nominations for this year's Razzies with nine. It is followed by Karen and The Woman in the Window with five apiece, and the movie adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen with four.



Diana the Musical, Karen and The Woman in the Window were all nominated for Worst Picture alongside Infinite and Space Jam: A New Legacy.



Most notably, Jared Leto was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for House of Gucci, despite being honourably recognised by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the same role. He was also nominated for the Worst Screen Couple Razzie - the shortlist reads, "Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent."



In addition, Ben Affleck received a nod for Worst Supporting Actor for The Last Duel, and Amy Adams landed two for her leading role in The Woman in the Window and her supporting turn in Dear Evan Hansen.



The "winners" of the Razzies will be unveiled on 26 March, the night before the Oscars.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Worst Picture



Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)



Infinite



Karen



Space Jam: A New Legacy



The Woman in the Window







Worst Actor



Scott Eastwood, Dangerous



Roe Hartrampf, Diana the Musical



LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy



Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen



Mark Wahlberg, Infinite







Worst Actor



Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window



Jeanna de Waal, Diana the Musical



Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass



Taryn Manning, Karen



Ruby Rose, Vanquish







Worst Supporting Actress



Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen



Sophie Cookson, Infinite



Erin Davie, Diana the Musical



Judy Kaye, Diana the Musical



Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them







Worst Supporting Actor



Ben Affleck, The Last Duel



Nick Cannon, The Misfits



Mel Gibson, Dangerous



Gareth Keegan, Diana the Musical



Jared Leto, House of Gucci







Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie



Bruce Willis, American Siege



Bruce Willis, Apex



Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin



Bruce Willis, Deadlock



Bruce Willis, Fortress



Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass



Bruce Willis, Out of Death



Bruce Willis, Survive the Game







Worst Screen Couple



Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, Diana the Musical



LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy



Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci



Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen



Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), Tom & Jerry the Movie







Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel



Karen (inadvertent remake of Cruella de Vil)



Space Jam: A New Legacy



Tom & Jerry the Movie



Twist (rap remake of Oliver Twist)



The Woman in the Window (rip-off of Rear Window)







Worst Director



Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical



Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen



Coke Daniels, Karen



Renny Harlin, The Misfits



Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window







Worst Screenplay



Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, Diana the Musical



Coke Daniels, Karen



Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, The Misfits



John Wrathall and Sally Collett, Twist



Tracy Letts - The Woman in the Window.