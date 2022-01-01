Amy Schumer constantly feels 'guilt and vulnerability' as a mother

Amy Schumer will "never get used to" constantly feeling guilty and vulnerable as a mum.



The Trainwreck actress shared a picture on Instagram over the weekend showing her sitting on the floor beside her two-year-old son Gene on a toy motorbike, with his face obscured by a heart emoji.



In the caption, the 40-year-old candidly reflected on how she feels about being a parent.



"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," she admitted. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"



Many celebrities responded to her heartfelt post, with Debra Messing writing, "There's no cure," America Ferrera posting, "Amen", and Queer Eye star Tan France, who welcomed his first child last year, commenting, "Yep, that's exactly how it is and feels. It's beautiful and terrifying."



The Talk's Amanda Kloots, who has a two-year-old son, also wrote, "Omg it's how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool @amyschumer."



Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed Gene in May 2019. They married in February 2018.