Tyrese Gibson asks for prayers as mother battles pneumonia and Covid-19

Tyrese Gibson has asked fans to send his mother their prayers after she was hospitalised with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the Fast and Furious star revealed on Instagram that he received a phone call in the middle of filming his new movie and found out his mother, Priscilla Murray, was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital with pneumonia and Covid-19.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he wrote. "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors.... Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days..... I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do..."

The 43-year-old continued to ask for prayers in further Instagram posts, including one in which he revealed the director of his movie rearranged his schedule so he could be by his mother's side.

On Sunday, he shared a photo from the hospital and thanked his followers for their well wishes.

"Thank you for your outpouring of prayers love and energy mother is still here and she's still fighting...... Since I've arrived I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother....... I feel this powerful overwhelming since of calm," the actor wrote. "The prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night... Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH!!!! Life belongs to you and I'm so grateful that you have blessed my mother to see another day........... Amen Amen Amen!!!!!!!!!!"

In a video taken inside the hospital, Gibson clarified that his mother had been placed in an induced coma.

According to IMDb, the actor is currently filming the drama April 29, 1992.