Julia Fox denies split from Kanye West amid fan speculation

Julia Fox has rejected speculation that she's split from Kanye West.



The Uncut Gems actress sparked rumours that their relationship was on the rocks when she deleted photos of herself with the rapper and unfollowed several West fan accounts on Instagram.



However, she quickly dispelled the gossip on Sunday night by explaining in an Instagram Stories video that she took the pictures down after seeing the comments.



"Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself," the 32-year-old said. "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.'"



She also addressed this criticism when she posted a series of snaps from her birthday party, showing her celebrating with friends and West at Lucien restaurant in New York last week.



"Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me! I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f**king hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!" she wrote over the weekend. "And of course special thanks to Ye (heart) YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN."



Fox previously defended herself amid claims she was dating West for his money and fame on her Forbidden Fruits podcast. She insisted that she "really couldn't care" about the newfound attention and added, "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."



The Stronger rapper is currently embroiled in a messy divorce with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Their public feud began on Friday when Kanye publicly declared that he disapproved of their eight-year-old daughter North having a TikTok account, and over the weekend, he claimed that Kardashian accused him of "putting a hit out on her". He has since deleted these posts.