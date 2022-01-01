Leslie Jones may stop live-tweeting the Olympic Games

Leslie Jones may stop live-tweeting sporting events after the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Ghostbusters actress built up a huge following for her online commentary at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and went on to cover other events for NBC. She reprised her duties at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and live-tweeted about the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

However, Jones took to Instagram on Monday and pondered whether the Beijing Games should be the "last Olympics I live-tweet".

"I know, another celebrity b**ching. But I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them," she commented. "I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow."

Jones didn't name exactly who didn't want her making the videos, but indicated in several posts in the comments section that it was an executive at Olympics broadcaster NBC.