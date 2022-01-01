Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost poke fun at married life in Super Bowl ad

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have poked fun at married life in a brand-new Super Bowl commercial.

The couple, who wed in 2020, appears in an advertisement for Amazon's Alexa device titled Mind Reader.

During the clip, Alexa actually has the power to read Scarlett and Colin's minds, with rather amusing results.

To begin, the Marriage Story actress is seen waking up in the morning and telling her Saturday Night Live star husband, "I love that we get to sleep in," to which Colin is seen flinching.

Alexa then comments, "Ordering fresh mint mouthwash. Extra strength."

Among the other scenarios includes Colin asking Scarlett whether she enjoys kissing scenes with her "hot" co-stars.

"It's the worst," she declares, before Alexa begins to play Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies.

In an interview with Variety, Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon, revealed that the celebrity pair was "very involved" in writing the jokes.

"Celebrities work well for us when they will poke fun at themselves, and are willing to have fun with themselves rather than just show up and be themselves. It's something we are always thinking about when we are casting," she said.

The 2022 Super Bowl is set to take place on 13 February.