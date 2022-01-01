Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his 'girlfriend' publicly for the first time

Pete Davidson has publicly referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time.

The comedian met the reality TV star in October when she hosted Saturday Night Live, and they soon sparked speculation that they were dating after they were photographed going on various dates. Although they have been seen together often, they have tried to keep the relationship low-key and haven't spoken about it directly in public.

However, Davidson shed some light on the status of their relationship when he referred to Kardashian, 41, as his "girlfriend" during an interview with People (The TV Show!) about his new Super Bowl ad.

Discussing life in the limelight, he said, "Well, I don't really have Instagram - I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set... Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

The 28-year-old added that the interest in him has almost "zero" impact on his day-to-day life, saying, "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

The couple first shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch on Saturday Night Live. They first sparked romance rumours when they were snapped holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California in October.