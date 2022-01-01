Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is to read the CBeebies Bedtime Story on Sunday to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

The British royal will read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson while nestled cross-legged on a picnic blanket in the garden of Kensington Palace at dusk. A promotional picture shows her sitting in a den while surrounded by toy owls.

The book tells the story of a baby barn owl called Plop, who is afraid of the dark until others help him grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

"I couldn't be more proud to have the Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels," Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children's and Education, said in a statement. "It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either."

The 40-year-old agreed to participate in the children's programme in honour of Children's Mental Health Week, which runs from 7 to 14 February, and choose the book as it fits with this year's theme of "growing together".

She follows in the footsteps of celebrity Bedtime Story readers such as Tom Hardy, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hiddleston, and Chris Evans.

The Duchess will read an abridged version of the 1948 book during her 10-minute episode, which will air on CBeebies at 6.50pm on Sunday.