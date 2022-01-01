Liam Neeson fell in love with 'taken' woman while filming in Australia

Liam Neeson has confessed he fell for a "taken" woman while recently filming in Australia.

The 69-year-old, who has become known for his performances in the Taken franchise in recent years, is currently promoting his new movie Blacklight, which was shot in Melbourne.

During an appearance on Aussie breakfast show Sunrise on Monday, hosts David 'Kochie' Koch and Natalie Barr asked Liam about his experiences Down Under.

As well as praising the local crew, he revealed his heartbreak at meeting a woman whom he "fell in love" with - despite her being in a relationship.

The Northern Irish star said: "I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers. Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour. I made a couple of pals... I fell in love, but she was taken."

Liam was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson until her death, aged just 45, following a skiing accident in Canada's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in 2009.

The Parent Trap actress passed away from an epidural haematoma, or bleeding around the brain, two days after hitting her head while taking a lesson on the slopes.

Liam has remained coy about his love life since becoming a widower, although he has been linked to British businesswoman Freya St. Johnston.

However, he set the Internet ablaze back in 2016 by telling The Independent he was dating an "incredibly famous" mystery woman - whose identity was never revealed.