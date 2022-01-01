The Power of the Dog leads 2022 Oscar nominations

- NEWS
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads the 2022 Academy Award nominations.
The Netflix Western received 12 nominations when they were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.
These include Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst. Campion is the solo female nominee for Best Director and is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.
The film is closely followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10 nominations and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each. All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside CODA, King Richard, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Drive My Car, and Nightmare Alley.
Lady Gaga was a surprising omission from the Best Actress category, which will be a competition between Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.
Cumberbatch will be competing against other awards season favourites for the Best Actor statuette. His fellow nominees include Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!, and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.
The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Best Actor
Will Smith - King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Best Actress
Kirsten Stewart - Spencer
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best Supporting Actress
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench - Belfast
Best Director
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder - CODA
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
Best Original Score
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
Best Original Song
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Being Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
Somehow You Do - Four Good Days
Best Animated Feature Film
Luca
Encanto
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Best Documentary Feature
Flee
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Attica
Ascension
Writing with Fire
Best Cinematography
Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser - Dune
Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog
Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story
Best Production Design
Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story
Grant Major, Amber Richards - The Power of the Dog
Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan - Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran - Cyrano
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune
Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell - West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nadia Stacey, Carolyn Cousins - Cruella
Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr - Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström - House of Gucci
Vera Steimberg, Merc Arceneaux, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer - Coming 2 America
Best Sound
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett - Dune
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey - No Time to Die
Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy - West Side Story
Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead - The Power of the Dog
Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adris - Belfast
Best Film Editing
Joe Walker - Dune
Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog
Hank Corwin - Don't Look Up
Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum - tick, tick... BOOM!
Pamela Martin - King Richard
Best Visual Effects
Dune
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
When We Were Bullies
Three Songs for Benazir