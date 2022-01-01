The Power of the Dog leads 2022 Oscar nominations

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads the 2022 Academy Award nominations.



The Netflix Western received 12 nominations when they were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.



These include Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst. Campion is the solo female nominee for Best Director and is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.



The film is closely followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10 nominations and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each. All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside CODA, King Richard, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Drive My Car, and Nightmare Alley.



Lady Gaga was a surprising omission from the Best Actress category, which will be a competition between Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.



Cumberbatch will be competing against other awards season favourites for the Best Actor statuette. His fellow nominees include Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!, and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.



The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Picture



Belfast



CODA



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog



West Side Story



Don't Look Up



Licorice Pizza



Drive My Car



Nightmare Alley







Best Actor



Will Smith - King Richard



Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog



Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth



Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!



Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos







Best Actress



Kirsten Stewart - Spencer



Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos



Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter



Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers







Best Supporting Actor



Ciaran Hinds - Belfast



Troy Kotsur - CODA



Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog



Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog



J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos







Best Supporting Actress



Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog



Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard



Ariana DeBose - West Side Story



Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter



Judi Dench - Belfast







Best Director



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Steven Spielberg - West Side Story



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car







Best Original Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Adam McKay - Don't Look Up



Zach Baylin - King Richard



Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the World







Best Adapted Screenplay



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter



Siân Heder - CODA



Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune



Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car







Best Original Score



Germaine Franco - Encanto



Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog



Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers



Hans Zimmer - Dune



Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up







Best Original Song



No Time to Die - No Time to Die



Being Alive - King Richard



Dos Oruguitas - Encanto



Down to Joy - Belfast



Somehow You Do - Four Good Days







Best Animated Feature Film



Luca



Encanto



Flee



Raya and the Last Dragon



The Mitchells vs. The Machines







Best International Feature Film



Drive My Car



Flee



The Hand of God



The Worst Person in the World



Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom







Best Documentary Feature



Flee



Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



Attica



Ascension



Writing with Fire







Best Cinematography



Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth



Greig Fraser - Dune



Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley



Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog



Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story







Best Production Design



Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune



Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley



Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story



Grant Major, Amber Richards - The Power of the Dog



Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh - The Tragedy of Macbeth







Best Costume Design



Jenny Beavan - Cruella



Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran - Cyrano



Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune



Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley



Paul Tazewell - West Side Story







Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Nadia Stacey, Carolyn Cousins - Cruella



Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr - Dune



Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström - House of Gucci



Vera Steimberg, Merc Arceneaux, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer - Coming 2 America







Best Sound



Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett - Dune



Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey - No Time to Die



Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy - West Side Story



Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead - The Power of the Dog



Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adris - Belfast







Best Film Editing



Joe Walker - Dune



Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog



Hank Corwin - Don't Look Up



Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum - tick, tick... BOOM!



Pamela Martin - King Richard







Best Visual Effects



Dune



No Time to Die



Spider-Man: No Way Home



Free Guy



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings







Best Live Action Short Film



Ala Kachuu - Take and Run



The Dress



The Long Goodbye



On My Mind



Please Hold







Best Animated Short Film



Affairs of the Art



Bestia



Boxballet



Robin Robin



The Windshield Wiper







Best Documentary Short Subject



Audible



Lead Me Home



The Queen of Basketball



When We Were Bullies



Three Songs for Benazir