NEWS

The Power of the Dog leads 2022 Oscar nominations

1 d
Newsdesk

Share with:

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads the 2022 Academy Award nominations.

The Netflix Western received 12 nominations when they were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday.

These include Best Picture, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst. Campion is the solo female nominee for Best Director and is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film is closely followed by sci-fi epic Dune with 10 nominations and Belfast and West Side Story with seven each. All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside CODA, King Richard, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Drive My Car, and Nightmare Alley.

Lady Gaga was a surprising omission from the Best Actress category, which will be a competition between Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers.

Cumberbatch will be competing against other awards season favourites for the Best Actor statuette. His fellow nominees include Will Smith for King Richard, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick... BOOM!, and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley



Best Actor

Will Smith - King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM!

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos



Best Actress

Kirsten Stewart - Spencer

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers



Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos



Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench - Belfast



Best Director

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car



Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the World



Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder - CODA

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car



Best Original Score

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up



Best Original Song

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

Being Alive - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - Encanto

Down to Joy - Belfast

Somehow You Do - Four Good Days



Best Animated Feature Film

Luca

Encanto

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines



Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom



Best Documentary Feature

Flee

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Attica

Ascension

Writing with Fire



Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser - Dune

Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog

Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story



Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story

Grant Major, Amber Richards - The Power of the Dog

Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh - The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan - Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran - Cyrano

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune

Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell - West Side Story



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Carolyn Cousins - Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr - Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Göran Lundström - House of Gucci

Vera Steimberg, Merc Arceneaux, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer - Coming 2 America



Best Sound

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett - Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey - No Time to Die

Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy - West Side Story

Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead - The Power of the Dog

Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adris - Belfast



Best Film Editing

Joe Walker - Dune

Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog

Hank Corwin - Don't Look Up

Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum - tick, tick... BOOM!

Pamela Martin - King Richard



Best Visual Effects

Dune

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold



Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper



Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

When We Were Bullies

Three Songs for Benazir

LATEST NEWS