Jane Campion becomes first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director Oscar

Jane Campion has made Oscars history by becoming the first woman to be nominated for Best Director twice.



The New Zealand moviemaker was named on the Best Director shortlist for her Western film The Power of the Dog, which topped the nominations with 12 on Tuesday.



She is up against Steven Spielberg for West Side Story, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car.



This marks the second time Campion has been nominated for a Best Director Oscar during her career - she was previously nominated in 1994 for The Piano. Only seven women have been nominated in the category and two have won, with Kathryn Bigelow scoring the Oscar for The Hurt Locker and Chloe Zhao picking up the trophy last year for Nomadland.



Campion was beaten to Oscar glory in 1994 by Spielberg for Schindler's List and she is up against him again this year. The Jurassic Park filmmaker also made history with his directing nomination on Tuesday for West Side Story, as he became the first person to receive a Best Director nomination across six decades.



This run began at the 1978 ceremony with Close Encounters of the Third Kind and has continued across the subsequent five decades thanks to films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Saving Private Ryan - which he won, Munich, and 2012's Lincoln.



According to Deadline, their fellow Best Director nominee Kenneth Branagh also broke an Oscars record as he has now received seven nominations in seven different categories throughout his career. His autobiographical coming-of-age film Belfast landed him nominations in two new categories - Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He has previously been nominated for Best Director - a shortlist he's now appeared in twice - Best Actor, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor.



The 94th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 27 March.