Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomes second child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given birth to a baby girl.



The model and her actor fiancé, Jason Statham, revealed last August that they were expecting a sibling for their four-year-old son Jack.



On Tuesday, Rosie took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter, Isabella.



"Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," she captioned a photo of a crib with the tot's hand peeking out of the top.



Rosie, 34, didn't divulge any further details.



However, a number of her celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages.



"These numbers!!!! Congratulations!!" wrote Kelly Rowland, while Rachel Zoe added, "Sending so much love."



Jason, 54, and Rosie got engaged in 2016.