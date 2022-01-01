Leslie Jones resolves issue with NBC over Olympic Games tweets

Leslie Jones has resolved her issue with NBC bosses over her coverage of the Olympic Games.

On Monday, the Ghostbusters actress took to Instagram and indicated she may stop live-tweeting sporting events as she was "tired of fighting the folks" who were blocking her videos from the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are currently being held in Beijing.

However, a spokesperson for Olympics broadcaster NBC announced on Tuesday that they had sorted the problem and claimed her popular clips had been blocked as a result of a "third-party error".

"We have resolved the situation. She is free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past," NBC's Greg Hughes told The Associated Press. "She is a super fan of the Olympics and we are super fans of her."

Jones built up a huge following for her online commentary at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and went on to cover other events for NBC.

She reprised her duties at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and live-tweeted about the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.