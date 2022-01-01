Quentin Tarantino to be father-of-two

Quentin Tarantino is to be a father for the second time.

A representative for the Pulp Fiction director and his wife Daniella Pick confirmed to People magazine on Wednesday that the couple is expecting baby number two.

Quentin and Daniella are already parents to son Leo, who turns two later this month.

The spokesperson didn't share any further details.

And while the filmmaker rarely speaks about his personal life, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, he revealed that his firstborn was named after a relative, and not his frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that... he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion," he smiled. "So, he's a lion. That's how we thought about him."

Quentin and Israeli singer Daniella wed in November 2018.