Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalise divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have finalised their divorce.



The former couple, who wed in 2010, separated in May 2020 and started divorce proceedings several months later.



On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that a judge had recently signed off on the split, with an agreement having been met last October.



It is believed Megan and Brian will have joint custody of their three children – Noah, nine, Bohdi, seven, and five-year-old Journey.



The agreement means the Jennifer’s Body actress will be free to marry her musician fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. The pair got engaged last month.



Meanwhile, Brian is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, professional dancer Sharna Burgess.