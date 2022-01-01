Jennifer Lopez never imagined 'beautiful' reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has confessed she never imagined reuniting with Ben Affleck.

The music superstar and the Good Will Hunting actor, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, stunned fans when they rekindled their romance last year.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Jennifer insisted she was "surprised" to find herself in a relationship with Ben again.

"I would never, ever pry...what was it like the first night getting back together?" Ellen asked.

Jennifer shook her head and then replied, "I don't think anybody was more surprised than us. You never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer admitted there were parallels between the character she plays in her new movie, Marry Me, and her own life.

"It's a movie about the journey to love and how we think we are making all of these mistakes along the way with these relationships and you're trying to figure yourself out and you're trying to find your way and then, one day, you realise you needed to learn all those things to get to where you belong, to your real home is, to your real love.

"It was a very meta experience," the 52-year-old continued. "I was able to bring nuances..."