Bob Saget's family reveals cause of death

Bob Saget's family has announced that he died of head trauma.

The Full House actor was found dead in his hotel room near Orlando, Florida on 9 January, the day after a stand-up show. He was 65.

On Wednesday, his family issued a statement revealing that he hit the back of his head on something in his hotel room and died in his sleep.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," they wrote. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

His family issued the statement after TMZ editors published a story in which sources said he died from a "brain bleed" and had "an obvious bruise" on the back of his head. The sources claim authorities don't know what object Saget hit.

Saget's funeral took place on 14 January. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his first marriage.