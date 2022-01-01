Angelina Jolie begs U.S. senators to take action on domestic abuse

Angelina Jolie has urged U.S. senators to renew the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).



The actress/advocate paid a visit to Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon to address lawmakers, and in an emotional speech, insisted updating the law will lead to better protections for domestic abuse survivors.



"Standing here, at the centre of our nation's power, I can think only of everyone who's been made to feel powerless by their abusers (and) by a system that fails to protect them," Jolie stated. "The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they've been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness. You think, 'I guess my abuser is right. I guess I'm not worth very much.' That's why passing this law is one of the most important votes U.S. senators will cast this year."



Before making her speech, Jolie also posted a snap of herself and her 17-year-old daughter Zahara on Instagram.



"Heading into the Senate's introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I'm grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators," she captioned the photo. "I'm also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara - and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."



Sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden, VAWA was first passed in 1994. It offered funds toward the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes against women, and imposed automatic and mandatory restitution on those convicted.



The law was reauthorised in 2013, but expired in December 2018.



In a statement issued by President Biden on Wednesday, he applauded the bipartisan group of Senators who have joined together to "renew and significantly strengthen this essential law".



"Combatting domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking should not be a Democratic issue or Republican issue. It's a matter of justice and compassion. I am grateful that this critical bipartisan bill is moving forward, and I look forward to Congress delivering it to my desk without delay," he added.