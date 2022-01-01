Bob Odenkirk has no memory of heart attack on Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk has no recollection of the time he suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul.



The Breaking Bad actor opened up about the health scare, which occurred in July last year, during a profile interview for The New York Times Magazine. He admitted his account of what happened is cobbled together from the recollections of his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, who both witnessed the incident, and others who helped save his life.



"That's its own weirdness," Seehorn said. "You didn't have a near-death experience - you're told you had one."



Odenkirk feels lucky the incident occurred while he was hanging out with Seehorn and Fabian rather than when he was alone in his trailer.



"We were shooting a scene, we'd been shooting all day, and luckily I didn't go back to my trailer," he shared. "I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away."



The actors called for help and the show's health safety supervisor and assistant director arrived, performing CPR and hooking him up to a defibrillator. Odenkirk revealed that he had to be zapped by the machine three times before his heart got its "rhythm back".



The 59-year-old had known he had plaque buildup in his heart since 2018 and followed the advice of a doctor who said it could wait. That course of action worked out well until "one of those pieces of plaque broke up" last year.



At the hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, doctors went in through a vein in his wrist "and blew up the little balloons and knocked out that plaque and left stents in two places".



Odenkirk spent a week in hospital recovering and told his social media followers a few days later that he was doing "great". He returned to work in September.