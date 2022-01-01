Tyrese Gibson begs mother to 'keep fighting' amid health battle

Tyrese Gibson has begged his mother to "keep fighting" a serious illness.



Over the weekend, the Fast and Furious star revealed his mother, Priscilla Murray, had been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital with pneumonia and Covid-19.



On Wednesday, Tyrese took to Instagram again to share an image of himself keeping vigil at his mum's bedside.



"Keep fighting mother.........Please mother, we need You......." he wrote in the caption.



Stars including Busta Rhymes, Amy Schumer, and Swizz Beatz all offered Tyrese their support in the comments section.



In his original post, the star revealed that he had dropped everything to be at his mother's side, leaving the set of his new movie after receiving the call stating she was severely unwell.



"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," the 43-year-old wrote. "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors.... Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days..... I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do..."



According to IMDb, the actor had been filming a new drama titled April 29, 1992.