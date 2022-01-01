Nick Cannon had 'baby mama drama' after Kevin Hart's vending machine prank

Nick Cannon faced some "baby mama drama" following Kevin Hart's latest prank.

On Monday, The Masked Singer host took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine filled with Magnum branded condoms, with it later revealed that his friend was behind the hilarious idea.

But in an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Cannon confessed the prank caused some tension at home.

"One thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, 'Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'" Cannon commented. "So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed."

And while it may have been awkward for the TV presenter, pulling off the idea made Hart's day.

"It's about complicating a person's day, how do I make your day difficult? That's a beautiful prank," he smiled.

Late last month, Cannon confirmed model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with his eighth child.

In 2021, the 41-year-old hit headlines after becoming a dad to three children in the same month - he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June.

Sadly, Zen passed away following a battle with cancer in December.

He is also father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and also shares two children - Golden and Powerful Queen - with Brittany Bell.