Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' reactions to Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman has shared her daughters' funny reactions to her Oscar nomination earlier this week.

The Australian star was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos on Tuesday, and she is up against Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, and Penelope Cruz for the accolade.

Kidman revealed during an appearance on The View on Thursday that she was having breakfast with her daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, when she received the news.

"I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going off, someone's FaceTiming you, Mom,'" she recalled. "And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.'"

The Moulin Rouge! star immediately burst into tears because "there was so much emotion attached to it that I didn't realise I was carrying" but her daughters weren't quite as moved by her achievement.

"My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,'" she joked.

Kidman, who is married to country singer Keith Urban, has now been nominated for an Oscar five times. She won the Best Actress award for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours in 2003.

This year's ceremony takes place on 27 March.