Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes that daughter Katherine cannot trust him with baby information

Arnold Schwarzenegger has joked that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger wouldn't tell him the gender of her baby as he "can't shut (his) mouth".

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Terminator star was asked if he knew if his daughter Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt were expecting a girl or a boy. He guessed that they are keeping the reveal a surprise but admitted he wouldn't be told the news in advance anyway.

"I really don't know (the gender). But I do blow it a lot of times, because I can't shut my mouth," Schwarzenegger joked. "It could easily be that they know, I don't know, I don't think so, because I remember that my (ex) wife never wanted to know. It was always a guessing kind of a game.

"I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, she will probably go in the same direction and not want to know. It's just a guess, and also she cannot trust me."

Katherine, 32, announced she and Chris are expecting their second child back in December. They are also parents to daughter Lyla, who was born in August 2020.

During the interview, the former politician called the Jurassic World star "a fantastic guy" and described being a grandfather as "the easiest thing".

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog... And after two hours, they leave," he quipped. "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

Arnold and Maria Shriver, who share four children, finalised their divorce in December, 10 years after they split.