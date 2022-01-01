Channing Tatum was 'afraid' to be a single father

Channing Tatum has admitted he was "afraid" to be a single father for a long time.

The Magic Mike actor shares eight-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

But in an interview with his friend Jonah Hill for V Magazine's VMan issue, Tatum confessed he felt daunted by the idea of parenting his little girl when he first split from Dewan in 2018.

"I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad. I was doubly afraid. Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?" he mused. "And then, as that journey unfolded, I realised that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do."

Tatum is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, while Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.