Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker split

Rosario Dawson has reportedly parted ways with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.



A source told People that the Dopesick actress and politician have called it quits on their relationship after more than two years but remain good friends.



Dawson and Booker first met at a political fundraiser in the summer of 2018 and reconnected months later. The Sin City star confirmed they were dating in March 2019, and in May 2020, she drove across the U.S. from Los Angeles to New Jersey to live with him amid the pandemic.



The politician ran to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. President in the 2020 election but withdraw his campaign in January that year. Following the vote in November 2020, Dawson praised Booker on Instagram for defending his seat in the senate.



"So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again," Dawson wrote. "To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."



They were reportedly last seen in public together at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.



The former couple has yet to address the reports. A representative for Booker had no comment for People, while Dawson's reps did not respond.