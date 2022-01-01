Dwayne Johnson channels The Rock as he opens spectacular Super Bowl in Los Angeles

Dwayne Johnson channelled his old wrestling persona The Rock as he opened the Super Bowl LVI extravaganza on Sunday.

The wrestler-turned-actor opened the American football event at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, where the hometown Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with a late touchdown.

"Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles!" the 49-year-old said on the pitch ahead of the game, referring to the city's first Super Bowl in almost 30 years. "It is time."

He introduced the Rams as a side with "a soul-crushing, unrelenting defence" and called the Bengals "a team that has risen from the ashes to become one of the most feared, dominant electrifying teams in the NFL."

Wrapping up his introduction, he added, "It is time, it is time for all of us here and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts and pride, and legacy on this hallowed field because that is what champions do - ladies and gentleman, it is my honour to say, finally, it is time for the Super Bowl!"

Before turning to wrestling, Johnson was a college and Canadian Football League star. He wrote alongside a clip of himself walking into the stadium: "My biggest dream was to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl... Now, years later, life has come full circle as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl - and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do.

"Funny how life works sometimes. My football dreams failed, but many years later - they kinda came true. In a much bigger and more influential way."

Many other stars attended the game, which included a half-time show featuring performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Those in attendance included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Kanye West, JAY-Z and Beyonce, Matt Damon, Kevin Hart, Charlize Theron, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, as well as British royals Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.