Julia Fox and Kanye West split

Julia Fox and Kanye West have broken up following a brief relationship.

The Stronger rapper and Uncut Gems actress started dating in early January, with Julia confirming the romance in an article for Interview magazine.

However, the 32-year-old's representative confirmed the pair had parted ways on Monday.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," they explained in a statement to PageSix.

Kanye, 44, has not yet commented on the split.

Earlier on Monday, Julia denied breaking down in tears while at Los Angeles International Airport the previous day after editors at MailOnline published photos of her transiting and claimed she appeared "tearful".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star posted a screenshot of the article and asserted that she hasn't cried "since 1997".

"'TEARFULLY'@dailymail y'all are straight trash I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!" she wrote in the caption. "If anything, I've been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t it's cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was (f**king) late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad (sic)."

While Julia didn't comment on her relationship status, she also uploaded a video of her walking through the airport while wearing a bright blue jacket from Kanye's Yeezy GAP collection.

"Crying where @dailymail," she asked.