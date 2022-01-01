Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall are set to host the 2022 Academy Awards.

Last month, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, revealed that the upcoming prizegiving will have a host for the first time since 2018, and on Monday, editors at Variety reported that the comedy stars will share the gig.

Representatives for Sykes, Schumer, and Hall have not yet commented on the report.

However, it is believed the trio will make an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

And Schumer hinted at a gig on Sunday by sharing a slideshow on Instagram with the caption, "Big fun news comin (sic)."

Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have not yet commented on the news.

The Oscars haven't had a host since Jimmy Kimmel served as emcee back in 2018.

Kevin Hart was meant to host the 2019 Academy Awards but withdrew in the backlash against him over homophobic tweets he had posted between 2010 and 2011.

The 2022 Oscars are set to be held on 27 March.