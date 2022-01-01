Kris Jenner named president of Kardashian Jenner Productions

Kris Jenner has been named president of a new Kardashian Jenner Productions firm that will create shows featuring members of her family.

The Kardashian and Jenner family matriarch filed legal documents earlier this month trademarking the name with a view to providing "entertainment services", "audio and video recordings", and "entertainment and pop culture content".

According to the documents, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and obtained by TMZ, Jenner will serve as president of the production company.

Since the debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in 2007, Kris's daughters - Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner - have all become major celebrities.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021 but the family is already set to launch a new series on the Hulu streaming service. The first episodes will arrive on 14 April.

A synopsis of the new show, The Kardashians, reads: "The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."