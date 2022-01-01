Tyrese Gibson mourning the loss of his mother

Tyrese Gibson's mother passed away in hospital following a battle with pneumonia and Covid-19 on Monday.

In early February, the Fast and Furious actor revealed his mother, Priscilla Murray, had been placed into an induced coma and asked his followers to pray for her recovery. He kept sharing updates on her health from the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, and on Monday, he announced that she had passed away.

"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor (sic) my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away," he wrote beside a video. "May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….."

In the accompanying video, which shows his thumb stroking the back of her hand, Tyrese can be heard talking to his mother through tears.

"Rest in peace. You fought, mom, you fought. Oh my God, I'm so sorry this happened, mom. I'm gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK," he emotionally said. "Everywhere I go, I'm gonna hold your hand, the way you held my hand when I was a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you're gonna hold my hand mom, OK?"

Tyrese received condolences in the comments from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dwayne Johnson, Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, and Nicole Scherzinger.