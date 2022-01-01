Julia Fox hints Kanye West's spontaneous behaviour led to split

Julia Fox has indicated that Kanye West's spontaneous lifestyle led to their split.

The Stronger rapper and Uncut Gems actress started dating in early January, but after a whirlwind romance, Julia's representative confirmed the pair had parted ways on Monday.

In an article for The Cut, published shortly after the breakup was announced, the 32-year-old indicated Kanye's "hectic" schedule wasn't sustainable for her.

"When I'm with Ye... But even when I'm with my son, it's also very difficult," she commented. "It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Julia went on to share that she was stunned by Kanye's level of fame, and grappled with the concept of celebrity.

"I've never been operating at the level that Ye is," the star continued. "I never wanted to be super-mega-famous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."

Julia shares a 13-month-old son named Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 44, is going through divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children.