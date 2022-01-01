Amy Schumer 'honoured' to be co-hosting Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

Amy Schumer feels "honoured" to be co-hosting the upcoming Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The trio was widely reported to be this year's hosts on Monday and it was confirmed on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Trainwreck actress shared the news on Instagram and celebrated her prestigious gig in the caption.

"Let's goooooooo!!!!! Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news. Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker," she wrote.

Appearing virtually on GMA on Tuesday, the comedian said with her trademark humour, "I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies."

This marks the first time the Academy Awards have had a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. It will also be the first time three women have hosted the show and the first time there have been at least three emcees since 1987.

In a joint statement, the trio simply said, "We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while."

All three have had previous experience hosting awards shows - Hall hosted the 2019 BET Awards, Schumer fronted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, and Sykes emceed the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

Will Packer, who is producing this year's show, added, "This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers. It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles. I know the fun Regina, Amy, and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Expect the unexpected!"

The 94th Oscars will be held on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.