Drew Barrymore 'proud' of herself for approaching man about a date

Drew Barrymore is "proud" of herself for working up the courage to approach a stranger about a date.

During a conversation with Gayle King on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the host shared how she decided to hit on a man while walking in New York City's Central Park over the weekend.

"So, I saw this man in this park and he was really cute and I was attracted to him... So, I start following him. I was wearing a full balaclava so the only thing that's out is my peepers," she said. "I just meandered over to him and I just went, 'Hi, I was wondering if I could ask you a question,' and he was like, 'Alright,' and I said, 'Are you single?' And he said, 'Perhaps?' And I said, 'O.K., that's not a no,' and I said, 'O.K., are you gay?' Because I have no gaydar and I'm so gay man adjacent and everyone around me is gay and I always fall for the wrong guy. And he said, 'No,' and I said, 'O.K.'"

Drew went on to describe how she removed her hood and balaclava, but the man still didn't seem to recognise her.

"I said, 'I just wanted to do something that I could be proud of today by taking a risk, and you compelled me to take that risk.' And he said, 'Well I am proud of you.' And I said, 'Well, I can see your face and you can't see mine,'" the 46-year-old continued. "And then, I looked at him and said, 'How old are you?' And, he said, 'I'm 28,' and I said, 'Oooh.' I said, 'I don't mean to have this come off the wrong way, but I didn't think you were 28.' I said, 'I guess that's our first strike. I'm twice your age, that's probably not going to work,' and this girl comes up and she's like, 'I just have to stop you for a second and I just have to say I just heard you ask this man if you're single and I think it's so great,' and then she goes, 'Are you Drew Barrymore?' And, I said yes... and he and I looked at each other and I said, 'Well it was really lovely to meet you.'"

While the interaction didn't work out the way Drew wanted, so insisted she felt "so great" about it.

"I think that is so brave. I think that's good," added Gayle.