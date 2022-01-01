NEWS

Taye Diggs used to have 'huge crush' on Lucy Liu

1 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Taye Diggs has confessed to once having a "huge crush" on Lucy Liu.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the Rent actor revealed he took the Charlie's Angels star out on a date while they were co-starring on Ally McBeal in the early 2000s.

However, Taye became "really anxious" when he went to collect Lucy for their outing and almost caused a car accident.

"So embarrassing. I had a huge, huge crush on her and I finally got her to go out with me. I think we were going to go see some theatre. Back in the day, I used to get really, really anxious. So, I go and pick her up. I was already nervous... then my anxiety hit and as I was driving, I remember making a left turn on Laurel Canyon (in Los Angeles) and I was so nervous that I was driving on the wrong side of the road," the 51-year-old recalled. "And Lucy went, 'Hey, hey, hey.' I tried to play it off like I meant to do it. But I think I ended up telling her I was extremely nervous. Very embarrassing, but I got through it."

While Taye and Lucy didn't end up dating, the pair remain friends and appeared in 2018 romcom Set It Up alongside Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.

LATEST NEWS