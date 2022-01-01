Taye Diggs used to have 'huge crush' on Lucy Liu

Taye Diggs has confessed to once having a "huge crush" on Lucy Liu.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the Rent actor revealed he took the Charlie's Angels star out on a date while they were co-starring on Ally McBeal in the early 2000s.

However, Taye became "really anxious" when he went to collect Lucy for their outing and almost caused a car accident.

"So embarrassing. I had a huge, huge crush on her and I finally got her to go out with me. I think we were going to go see some theatre. Back in the day, I used to get really, really anxious. So, I go and pick her up. I was already nervous... then my anxiety hit and as I was driving, I remember making a left turn on Laurel Canyon (in Los Angeles) and I was so nervous that I was driving on the wrong side of the road," the 51-year-old recalled. "And Lucy went, 'Hey, hey, hey.' I tried to play it off like I meant to do it. But I think I ended up telling her I was extremely nervous. Very embarrassing, but I got through it."

While Taye and Lucy didn't end up dating, the pair remain friends and appeared in 2018 romcom Set It Up alongside Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.