Seth Rogen once cried in restaurant after woman rejected him

Seth Rogen has recalled how he was once reduced to tears after a woman rejected him during a dinner date.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, host Jimmy asked the comedy star to share some tips with the audience on romance and dating seeing as though he has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011.

Seth went on to confess that he never mastered the dating scene as a young man, with one date ending on a particularly bad note.

"I was terrible. I was a bad dater. I had terrible experiences dating women, and I also think the women who dated me didn't have the best experiences. But the worst one was (with a) woman who I was casually dating, we were 'hooking up' I guess, when I was 20, maybe. She was a few years older," he remembered. "It was my birthday coming up so I asked her to dinner and (I decided) to ask her to be my girlfriend. I asked her when the appetisers were arriving and she said no. And then, I started crying. (Then) I was like, 'We need to eat!' There was a cake coming. This poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese."

While Seth didn't have much advice to give singles, he emphasised that he doesn't think it's a good idea to ask someone to be their girlfriend or boyfriend.

"If you're watching kids, don't ask that. And if you do, ask at the end of the meal," the 39-year-old laughed.