Bob Saget's family sues to block release of death investigation records

The family of comedian Bob Saget has sued to block the release of records relating to the investigation into his death.

The Full House star died aged 65 in January after suffering "blunt head trauma" during a likely "unwitnessed fall" in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida, according to the results of an autopsy released last week.

His family are now seeking to prevent evidence from the scene of Saget's death from being made public, insisting the records depict the tragedy "graphically".

According to documents obtained by the Press Association, they filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against the Orange County Sheriff's Office and a local coroner on Tuesday.

The suit claims records pertaining to Saget's death are "exempt from disclosure to the public" under state law and they hope to block the release of photographs, video and audio recordings taken by law enforcement officials. If successful, the records would only be available to his family.

His widow Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters - from a prior marriage - argue the release of the records would cause "irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress."

Saget's cause of death was ruled as an accidental blow to the head which fractured his skull in several places and caused bleeding across both sides of his brain. The medical examiner determined that he had likely sustained injuries in a fall. No alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system, while prescription medicines present were ruled not to have contributed to his death.

His family previously released a statement stating that doctors found he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."