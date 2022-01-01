Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split - report

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly broken up.

According to multiple outlets, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL quarterback have parted ways and called off their engagement.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount," a source told People. "They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Representatives for Shailene and Aaron have not yet commented on the reports.

Shailene and Aaron started dating in 2020, and while the sportsman referred to his "fiancée" during an acceptance speech at the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2021, it wasn't until later that month that the Divergent star confirmed their plans to marry.

Last July, Shailene revealed she hadn't yet started planning her wedding during an appearance on the Today show.

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today, we haven't even talked about it," the 30-year-old commented. "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."