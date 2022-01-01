Judge temporarily blocks release of Bob Saget's death records

A judge has temporarily blocked the release of records relating to Bob Saget's death.

On Tuesday, the late comedian's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters from a previous marriage, filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against the Orange County Sheriff's Office and a local coroner, claiming they wanted to prevent details of the scene of Saget's death from being made public, insisting the records depict the tragedy "graphically".

On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu granted a temporary injunction on the case, halting the release of the records to the public.

"The public interest is served by the entry of a temporary injunction to allow the Court adequate opportunity to weigh Plaintiffs' legitimate privacy interest against the public's claim for disclosure," he stated in the order.

A review of the injunction will take place at a later date.

The Full House star died at the age of 65 in January after suffering "blunt head trauma" during a likely "unwitnessed fall" in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida, according to the results of an autopsy released last week.

Saget's cause of death was ruled as an accidental blow to the head which fractured his skull in several places and caused bleeding across both sides of his brain. The medical examiner determined he had likely sustained injuries in a fall. No alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system, while prescription medicines present were ruled not to have contributed to his death.

His family previously released a statement stating that doctors found he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."