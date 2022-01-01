Ioan Gruffudd files for restraining order against Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans.

The Fantastic Four actor's separation from his 102 Dalmatians co-star was announced in January 2021 and he filed for divorce that March. Evans has been very vocal about the split on social media and has made a number of derogatory claims about Gruffudd and his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

On Tuesday, the Welsh actor filed paperwork for a restraining order which would stop Evans from coming within 100 yards of him and Wallace or having any contact with them.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old claims in the documents that Evans "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."

He also alleges that Evans threatened to "do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp" and accuse him of domestic violence following their split.

"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters," the petition continues, "threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands... threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison... threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and... threatened to destroy my mother."

Gruffudd also claims that Evans has made "many false and harassing" social media posts and sent "hundreds of harassing, abusive and threatening communications by text, voice message, video message."

In response, Evans, 51, insisted, "I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace" of Gruffudd or Wallace.

She claimed that she's never met or spoken to Wallace and last spoke to Gruffudd in October. She called the complaint "a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings."

Gruffudd and Evans married in 2007 and share two daughters: Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight.