Chet Hanks reflects on 'double-edged sword' of growing up with famous parents

Chet Hanks has opened up about how he developed a lot of "insecurities and weaknesses" while growing up in a famous family.

The actor, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is also pursuing a career in Hollywood, having appeared in TV shows such as Shameless and Empire.

However, in a 13-minute video uploaded to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Chet revealed that while he is "grateful and "blessed" for the privilege he experienced as a young man, being the son of a "beloved" actor was a "double-edged sword".

"It's a lot more complicated and not so many people really understand it. You've got to keep in mind that fame is the most powerful drug known to man. It can also be the most destructive. People are infatuated with fame. They put famous people on a pedestal," he commented. "Everybody wants to be famous. It creates a lot of jealousy, a lot of envy. Everyone is doing whatever they can to become famous. We think that it's going to validate us, and I've been guilty of that, too. But the truth is that seeking validation from fame and from others only amplifies your misery. True validation can only come from within yourself."

Chet, who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past, went on to discuss how he became filled with "shame" at different points in his life due to "preconceived notions" about him.

"People would make up their minds about me before they even got a chance to know me, and it was extremely hard to break down their wall, so I encountered a lot of disdain, a lot of animosity, a lot of negativity because everybody was just prepared to hate my guts. That caused me to develop a chip on my shoulder and walk around with a lot of anger and it led me to create this hard exterior so that people wouldn't f**k with me because people really did kind of f**k with me a lot growing up," the 31-year-old continued.

To conclude, Chet insisted any "self-destructive" behaviour was behind him and he is focused on promoting his HanxFit fitness programme.

"Now I'm 31 years old, and I'm just now getting to the point where I'm starting to truly feel that I don't really have anything to prove to anyone. All in all, I'm really happy, and I'm really blessed. I've learned a lot about myself," he added.