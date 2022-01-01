Jonah Hill pokes fun at engagement rumours

Jonah Hill has mocked speculation that he's engaged to girlfriend Sarah Brady.

A blind item posted on celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi on Wednesday sparked speculation that the Superbad actor had proposed to Sarah while on holiday in Hawaii.

However, he quickly shut down the speculation in his typical humorous style.

"The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," Jonah wrote on Instagram. "I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

The 38-year-old tagged "Your Moms House" as the location and wrote in the caption, "Media stop writing fake stuff it's corny."

The rumours began on Wednesday when DeuxMoi owners posted a blind item about a celebrity engagement that had been submitted to them by "a friend".

"A list actor that has been away on vacay in hawaii with surfer GF will return to Hollywood this Thursday ENGAGED!!!" the submission reads. "Friends say they'll come back engaged but want to keep the buzz on the DL (down low)!! Oops!!!!!"

The Wolf of Wall Street actor became Instagram official with the surfing instructor in September last year and they made their red carpet debut at the Don't Look Up premiere in December.

Earlier this week, Jonah heaped praise on Sarah to mark Valentine's Day, writing, "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day."