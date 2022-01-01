Olivia Rodrigo announces music documentary movie

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary film about her music.



In OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), the Good 4 U singer will take her fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles and perform all the tracks from her debut album Sour along the way.



"For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR."



The original film will feature performances of all 11 songs from her 2021 album, including Drivers License, Brutal, and Deja Vu, with new arrangements in unique locations.



"This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day - and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before," explained Disney+'s Ayo Davis.



The film will debut on Disney+ on 25 March.