Elliot Page to release memoir detailing transition

Elliot Page is to release a tell-all memoir detailing his life in Hollywood and as one of the world's most prominent transgender stars.

The Oscar nominee, 34, came out as a transgender man back in December 2020, and now identifies as queer and non-binary.

The Inception star is to detail his extraordinary journey in the new book, titled Pageboy, which will be published by Flatiron Books next year.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," Flatiron representatives said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The actor shot to fame after starring as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 film Juno - gaining a Best Actress Oscar nomination. He is currently starring in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

In spring 2021, Page became the first trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine. In the accompanying article, he revealed that he had undergone top surgery to remove his breasts, a decision he called "not only life-changing but lifesaving".

He also revealed that his struggles with gender identity went back to childhood, saying that he had "felt like a boy" since the age of nine.