Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II is experiencing "mild" symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19.

A representative for Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Sunday in which they confirmed the 95-year-old British monarch was receiving medical attention for the coronavirus.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the spokesperson commented. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his well wishes to The Queen.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," he posted on Twitter.

The news comes a week after The Queen's son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, both tested positive for Covid-19.

They had both previously been vaccinated against the virus.