Scott Eastwood recalls 'volatile moment' with Shia LaBeouf on Fury set

Scott Eastwood has recalled how he had a "volatile moment" with Shia LaBeouf on the set of Fury.



As part of a wide-ranging interview for Insider, the Gran Torino actor discussed how he had a tense encounter with the Transformers star while shooting a scene in a tank for the 2014 war movie.



After Eastwood spat on one of the tanks, as required by his character in the script, LaBeouf apparently took offence to the gesture, with their co-star Brad Pitt eventually forced to intervene.



"I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set," he stated to the publication. "It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it's a s**tty work environment or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation."



Neither Pitt nor LaBeouf have commented on Eastwood's claims.



It was previously revealed during publicity for the film that LaBeouf cut his face and had a tooth pulled out for the role, and director David Ayer encouraged "fist fighting on set".



"It worked. It really bonded us. You can only get so much out in a conversation (so) with a bunch of boys in that setting, fighting is really intimate. I'm not saying we (didn't) get mad at each other, but we love each other and it dies when we leave," he told Jimmy Kimmel.



Fury also starred Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, and Jason Isaacs.