Armed man arrested outside Alexandra Daddario's home

Police arrested a man in possession of a loaded firearm outside of Alexandra Daddario's home on Saturday.



Los Angeles Police Department officers rushed to the residence following a 911 call and found the man standing outside the Baywatch star's house in Hollywood screaming about the star, according to TMZ.



They asked him to leave but he refused, so they detained him and found a loaded handgun inside his vehicle.



According to the Los Angeles Times, David Adam Cako, 24, from Colorado, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed firearm. Cako's bail has been reportedly posted at $35,000 ($25,700).



It's unknown whether Alexandra, who recently starred in the hit HBO show The White Lotus, was home at the time, or whether her fiancé, producer Andrew Form, was present. It has not been reported who made the 911 call.



Alexandra, who got engaged to Andrew in December, is a popular presence on Instagram, with more than 21 million followers.



The 35-year-old is also known for her roles in San Andreas, Texas Chainsaw 3D, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.