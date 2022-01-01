Aaron Rodgers publicly thanks Shailene Woodley following rumoured split

Aaron Rodgers has publicly thanked and declared his love for Shailene Woodley amid rumours of a breakup.



Multiple outlets reported last week that the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL quarterback had parted ways and called off their engagement but they did not confirm the reports.



The sportsman seemingly addressed the rumours on Instagram on Monday by writing a message of gratitude to all the "incredibly special people in my life" and giving a shout out to Shailene.



"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."



The message was accompanied by a slideshow of snaps of all the people mentioned in his gratitude message and featured an image of him and the Divergent actress snuggled up together on a sofa.



Aaron's post has left many wondering if they are still together or if the split rumours are true. Shailene has yet to respond to it.



Shailene and Aaron started dating in 2020, and while the sportsman referred to his "fiancée" during an acceptance speech at the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2021, it wasn't until later that month that the actress confirmed their plans to marry.