Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic scene from The Parent Trap in TikTok video

Lindsay Lohan has recreated an iconic scene from The Parent Trap in a new TikTok video.

The actress took to the video-sharing website on Monday to share a clip of her reciting a line from the 1998 movie, in which she played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James.

"Yes, you want to know the difference between us?" Lohan lip-synced as Hallie, before continuing as Annie: "I have class and you don't."

The 35-year-old captioned the video, "You heard it here first. #theparenttrap."

The fun video quickly racked up over 1.9 million likes and thousands of comments, with many fans feeling nostalgic about the popular flick.

"THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED," one follower posted, while another added: "This movie raised me."

Directed by Nancy Meyers, The Parent Trap also featured Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson as Hallie and Annie's divorced parents.