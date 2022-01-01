Will Smith honoured at NAACP Awards

Will Smith was honoured for his memoir at the NAACP Image Awards on Monday.



The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) handed the star the best biography/autobiography prize for his eponymous memoir Will.



He was among the early winners announced ahead of a full prizegiving hosted by the civil rights organisation on Saturday.



Others who triumphed included former ESPN personality Jemele Hill, who is the first double winner at this year's Image Awards, winning twice for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.



The late Cicely Tyson, the veteran actress who passed away in January 2021, also posthumously won the award for debut author for her memoir Just As I Am, while Nikole Hannah-Jones' long-form journalism endeavour, The 1619 Project, won best non-fiction literary work.



Tabitha Brown's Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) won for instructional literary work, while politician Stacey Abrams and Kitt Thomas' kids' tome, Stacey's Extraordinary Words, won a children's book prize.



Sherri Shepherd's Two Funny Mamas also won in the Outstanding Podcast - Lifestyle/Self-Help category.



Hannah-Jones is also set to receive the Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP, as was previously announced.



The full virtually-hosted awards, including entertainment prizes, will be broadcast on BET on Saturday. Actor-comic Affion Crockett and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will host the main event, which will air live in the U.S. at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.